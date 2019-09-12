Adam’s Local Forecast for 9.12.19

One more hot and humid day before we get a brief break. Rain and a few storms are possible through Saturday.

Happy Thursday, everyone! A backdoor cold front will push southwestward through the region as we go through the day. Ahead of the boundary, we’ll warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s once again with a decent bit of humidity to go with it. Along the way, we’ll run the risk for another round of showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity, so stay weather aware and have your WDVM Weather App ready to go in case bad weather strikes your area. This front will slowly clear the region by Friday, and while we won’t be completely clear for the end of the work and school week, it’ll be far more comfortable. Temperatures on Friday may not get out of the mid 70s under cloudy skies with lingering showers in place.

This front will lift northward as a warm front and bring back that above average air mass that we’ve seen more often than not this week…though it won’t be as hot. Shower and thunderstorm chances will hold in place for the first half of the weekend before we get a break by Sunday. Another frontal boundary will arrive by Monday, allowing temperatures to spike into the upper 80s again. Beyond a chance to see some showers at times, much of the day is dry. The middle of next week is tricky, as temperatures will bank heavily on what goes in the tropics. Keep an eye out for updates in this regard, and remember that the late week outlook is very much subject to change.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs: 88-93. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows: 62-67. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt