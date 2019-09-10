Adam’s Local Forecast for 9.10.19

Unseasonable heat moves in by the middle of the week. Storms won't be too far behind.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Be advised that there is some patchy dense fog out there this morning. Visibility may be poor at times as you get ready for work and school. With that said, the day should end up being quite nice as high pressure to our south builds northward. Not only does this keep the area dry, but it also helps increase our temperature a little bit. Highs today should get into the low to mid 80s under partly sunny skies. We’ll stay quiet and mild tonight under mostly clear skies. Keep in mind that our average low is in the upper 50s. A rather hot air mass takes over for Wednesday and Thursday, reminding us that summer still has a little less than two weeks to stay before fall takes over.

The same ridge of high pressure that keeps us dry today will also bring the heat through Thursday. Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday should easily be able to reach and exceed 90 degrees in many areas under mostly sunny skies at first. We may have some storms to deal with as a cold front approaches on Thursday, but it’ll remain unseasonably warm until that front passes. We should be able to avoid a heat wave, though, as Friday should be cooler following the frontal passage. The break will be short lived, as this same front lifts northward as a warm front and brings our unseasonable warmth right back. Another cold front will approach by Sunday and into next Monday, but we won’t see much relief from the warmth.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with patchy morning fog. Highs: 82-87. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 60-65. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with a shower or two possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt