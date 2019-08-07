Adam’s Local Forecast for 8.7.19

Strong to severe storms are possible today, with isolated showers and storms possible into Friday. The weekend is looking much better.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Scattered showers are possible through the morning, but much of the morning should remain more dry than wet. As we go later into the day, however, shower and thunderstorm chances increase as a cold front approaches from the west. Any storm that pops up has the potential to be strong to severe in intensity, with gusty winds and heavy rain acting as the primary concerns. Be weather aware today, and have your WDVM Weather App ready to go so you can track the storms on the go. Showers and storms will linger into part of the night before we get a brief break on Thursday in-between frontal boundaries.

Much of Thursday should be dry beyond a lingering shower or two as one front departs and another makes its move from the northwest. A “better” chance for showers and a few storms return on Friday as a secondary cold front pushes into and through the region. Once this front gets out of here, we’ll have a chance to enjoy some rather nice weather by day and by night for the weekend. High pressure will hold steady through the start of next week, but another front will begin to move closer to the region by the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be severe. Highs: 85-90. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Early showers and storms will give way to a partly cloudy night. Lows: 64-69. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt