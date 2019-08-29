Adam’s Local Forecast for 8.29.19

Wonderful weather takes us through Saturday afternoon. Showers & storms pop up as we head into Labor Day.

Happy Thursday, everyone! High pressure will move back into the region today, keeping the area sunny and rather pleasant from start to finish. Northwesterly flow will also help bring in a drier and more comfortable air mass, lowering dew points into the 50s. The end result is a near perfect day to get outside! We’ll remain clear and quiet overnight, which will allow overnight lows to fall into the 50s once again, though low 60s are possible further to the south and east. Either way, it’s another fantastic night to let the breeze do the work.

A weak cold front will approach the area on Friday. While there is very little moisture associated with the boundary, we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 80s ahead of the front’s passage. The one “Fly in the Ointment” may be a few isolated showers that are terrain driven to the west. Otherwise, we stay dry through Saturday afternoon. An upper level trough will arrive during this time and help bring back the chance for some showers and even a storm or two on Sunday and Labor Day. Neither day, however, is a wash-out. A cold front will make its move toward the area by the middle of next week, and while moisture will be lacking once again, we should still be able to reach the mid 80s again.

Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian, as her projected track keeps the Florida Peninsula in its sights. Those with interests in the South Atlantic coastline from Florida through the Carolinas should keep a close eye on future updates as we go into the weekend.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: 78-83. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows: 54-59. West winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Perhaps a mountain shower. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny at first, then partly cloudy with evening showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Labor Day: Partly sunny with a chance of a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt