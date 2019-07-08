Adam’s Local Forecast for 7.8.19

A soggy start to the week will give way to some much-needed dry weather by midweek.

Happy Monday, everyone! We’re off to a very soggy start to the day in some areas, with scattered showers and even a few storms in some places as we start the new work week. Be advised that we’ve been dealing with flooding issues in some areas, including Washington, Berkeley, Jefferson, and Loudoun Counties. Please exercise caution as you start the day, and NEVER attempt to cross a flooded roadway. Scattered showers and storms will slowly taper off as we go through the afternoon and evening as a stalled boundary to our south slowly gets out of here. High pressure takes hold of the region overnight and into Tuesday, ushering in a much needed break for the region.

Mainly dry weather will stick with us through Wednesday as high pressure holds steady throughout the region. This area of high pressure will slowly push eastward overnight on Wednesday, allowing a cold front to make its move toward the region by Thursday. We’ll run the risk for some scattered showers and storms during this time, a few of which may try to linger on Friday…though that day should remain mainly dry. The weekend also appears to be mainly dry as a new area of high pressure takes over. Temperature wise, we’ll be rather warm on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the cold front before we “cool off” slightly by Friday. Heat returns later this weekend.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs: 77-82. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Lows: 61-66. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: A few isolated showers are possible. Otherwise, we’re partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 90 degrees.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt