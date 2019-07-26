Adam’s Local Forecast for 7.26.19

We'll enjoy a nice end of the week as high pressure keeps us mainly dry into the weekend.

Good morning, and Thank Goodness It’s Friday! We’ll end the work week on a generally pleasant and quite note thanks to high pressure sticking around for a little while longer. In a similar manner to Thursday, we do run the risk for a few showers and even a rumble of thunder in the afternoon…primarily west of I-81. Otherwise, it should be a seasonable and pleasant day through much of the region. High pressure will slowly slide eastward, but it won’t go too far. We’ll stay dry and calm tonight, though lows won’t fall as far as they have in prior evenings. It’ll still be comfortable, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, but it’s confined mainly to areas west of I-81 again. Beyond that, we continue to warm up through the weekend.

Highs for Saturday and Sunday will inch closer to 90 degrees through much of the area as high pressure slides eastward and southerly flow takes over from there. With that said, much of the region is still dry beyond the aforementioned chance for a few showers and storms. A cold front and associated upper-level trough will approach the region by the middle of next week, acting as a better triggering mechanism for some showers and thunderstorms. While there are no total wash-outs in the forecast, each day from Tuesday through Thursday holds a chance to see some thunderstorms. All the while, temperatures remain near or above average for this time of year.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and a storm or two possible, especially in the mountains. Highs: 84-89. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 60-65. Winds will remain light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs around 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt