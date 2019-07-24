Adam’s Local Forecast for 7.24.19

Beyond an isolated shower, much of the day is dry. Great weather lasts into the weekend.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Yesterday marked the beginning of a much-needed break from last week’s oppressive heat and humidity. Today continues that trend with a few changes for the better. Highs pressure at the surface will move in and keep things nice and calm through the afternoon and evening. We’ll at least get into the low 80s today for high temperatures, but dew points will be noticeably lower. An upper-level trough, however, may keep a rather isolated shower or two in place today…especially along and west of I-81. With that said, today is still a great day to get out and about. We’ll remain quiet overnight with lows falling into the upper 50s and low 60s once again.

Not much will really be happening in the weather department over the next few days. High pressure will keep things quiet through the rest of the workweek, and rain chances are basically zero through the weekend. The one thing that DOES change, however, is the temperature. We’ll have a slow but gradual warm-up that takes us through the weekend. Highs start in the mid 80s on Thursday, but we’ll climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by the first half of next week. Our next chance for rain arrives by Tuesday with the advancement of a cold front.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower is possible. Highs: 79-84. North-northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows: 56-61. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt