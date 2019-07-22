Adam’s Local Forecast for 7.22.19

The fever finally breaks, but we have thunderstorms to monitor today. We dry out by Wednesday.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to do your best to stay cool over the weekend. I’ll start this off with some good news: For much of the region, the fever breaks today. Beyond the metro regions, today’s high temperatures should stay below the 90 degree mark. With that said, it’ll remain rather humid ahead of an approaching cold front. This brings up the other part of the bad news: We run the risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening. Some of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity, so please remain weather aware and have your WDVM Weather App ready to go.

Your day planner for Monday.

Flash flooding concerns are in place for a vast majority of the region due to these storms, with watches remaining in effect until Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the night as this cold front pushes to the southeast. We’ll have to deal with some leftover rain on Tuesday morning, but the overall trend will be a better one for tomorrow.

Multiple flash flood watches are in effect through the night and into Tuesday morning.

The big headline for the day on Tuesday is simple: It’ll be noticeably cooler and less humid than anything we’ve experienced in the last 10 days. Despite the cloud cover, it’ll still be a nice afternoon all the same. Sunshine via high pressure will move in and take over for the second half of next week, keeping things seasonable, dry, and generally comfortable as well. This area of high pressure will slowly move to the east, allowing warmer air to move back into the region by the weekend. It won’t be anywhere near as hot as what we just went through, but we’ll at least call it seasonably warm. Beyond a few isolated showers here and there, much of the extended outlook is dry.

Local DVM 7 Day Forecast

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Highs: 83-88. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 63-68. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Morning rain will give way to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Perhaps a shower or two. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt