Adam’s Local Forecast for 7.18.19

A few storms are possible today. Intense heat and humidity arrive on Friday and last through the weekend.

Happy Thursday, everyone! The 4th verse is the same as the first for today’s weather, as heat and humidity hold steady in the 4 State region. While temperatures may take a rather small step backward from yesterday, it’ll remain rather hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. The remnants of Barry will continue to move through the region and keep a few shower and thunderstorm chances in place today. While coverage won’t be as expansive, it’s still something to consider if you’ll be out and about. We’ll calm down tonight, but cool temperatures will be non-existent by day or by night. Much of the next three days will be dry, but each day may have some pop-up showers and thunderstorms due to the wealth of heat and moisture in place…especially with the help of mountainous terrain to the west.

An excessive heat watch is in effect for much of the region from Friday morning through Sunday evening due to the impending blast of hot and humid weather headed our way. Little to no relief from muggy and hot weather is in sight for highs or lows, which is why the watch has been issued by the NWS. With highs in the mid 90s and dew points in the 70s, heat index values will likely surge well above the 100 degree mark. If you have any reason to be outside, please limit it or eliminate it altogether. Stay hydrated with plenty of water and wear loose, light fitting clothing if you absolutely must be outside. Of course, be sure to make sure your pets are safe as well! Make sure to check on those who are more susceptible to this kind of heat, such as the elderly and children, and always be sure that you do NOT leave anyone or anything inside of a vehicle.

A cold front will push through the region by the start of the next work week. This will usher in a new chance for organized shower and thunderstorm activity, but it will also break the fever and cool us down by the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs: 88-93. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some early showers. Lows: 72-77. West winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. An isolated storm is possible in the mountains. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values in the triple digits.

Saturday: Hazy, hot, and humid with isolated storms possible. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values in the triple digits.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Still hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values over 100 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: A few showers, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt