Adam’s Local Forecast for 7.15.19

The work week gets off to a great start. The remnants of Barry make their move into the middle of the week.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. While the weekend was rather warm and humid, today will only feature half of that. Warm weather lingers, but drier air moves in following the passage of Sunday’s weak front. Dew points will lower, which will also help keep our humidity in check. Highs may toe the line of 90 in many areas, but it’ll be a more “honest” 90 degrees. We’ll remain quiet overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s, but that’s as good as it gets in the long run. That front from Sunday lifts northward as a warm front, opening the door for more heat and humidity. To add to this, the remnant moisture from Barry will make its move eastward. The end result will be a rather hot and humid day on Tuesday with pop-up thunderstorms not out of the question.

This tropical feeling in the air will linger through the middle of the week with Barry’s remains continuing to make their move eastward. With highs in the 90s and dew points in the 70s, heat indices will likely reach and even exceed 100 degrees. As a result, there may be a need for heat advisory headlines during this time. Please be sure to take it easy this week and limit outdoor activities if you can. Beyond the heat, we’ll also have to contend with thunderstorm chances through at least Thursday. We may get a break on Friday as Barry’s remnants finally exit stage right. A weak front may make itself known this weekend, but little is expected beyond a few stray showers and storms.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs: 87-92. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-67. West winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt