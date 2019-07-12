Adam’s Local Forecast for 7.12.19

High pressure and dry weather will take over as we go into the weekend.

Good morning, and Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Beyond a few isolates sprinkles, much of the morning should remain dry. With that said, we’ll also be dealing with some patchy dense fog out there. Please be careful through the morning commute, as visibility will be compromised at times. This fog will dissipate through the mid-morning time frame, giving way to a gradually sunnier day through the afternoon. High pressure will continue to make its move through the night, keeping us calm and quiet. Fog may redevelop into Saturday morning, so be careful once again. Any foggy conditions that morning will also lead into a brighter and warmer afternoon with highs around 90 degrees.

Much of Sunday should also remain mainly dry, though a weak cold front will make its move by the afternoon and evening. This will spark a few showers and even a thunderstorm or two, but coverage will be rather sparse. High pressure will attempt to take over for the day on Monday and Tuesday, but heat and humidity will not be in short supply during this time. As a result, a few isolated showers or storms are possible on both days, though this should be an exception to the overall dry rule. From there, we keep an eye on the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry. An enhancement of shower and thunderstorm chances is likely as its moisture moves into the Mid-Atlantic by Wednesday into Thursday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Morning fog will give way to gradual clearing through the afternoon. Highs: 84-89. Northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 20 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows: 62-67. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or two possible. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt