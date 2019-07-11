Adam’s Local Forecast for 7.11.19

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible today, but the weather is far more pleasant this weekend.

Happy Thursday, everyone! A few showers are possible now and again in the morning, but the first half of the day should be mainly dry and at least partly cloudy. Later in the day, a cold front will approach and move eastward through the region. This will help spark our chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be severe in intensity, with a “Slight Risk” for severe weather in place. Please be weather aware, keep an eye on the skies, and have your WDVM Weather App ready to go if you have any outdoor plans. Otherwise, it’ll be another warm and very humid day. Shower and storm activity will slowly taper off overnight and into Friday morning before we dry out later in the afternoon.

High pressure takes over for the first half of the weekend, keeping the region dry and marginally less humid. With that said, it’s going to remain hot at times, with highs in the low 90s. A weak cold front will move into the area on Sunday, bringing a chance for a few showers and a storm or two into the region that will linger into early Monday morning. Once again, high pressure takes over in its wake, but it won’t be for very long. We’ll need to watch the tropics, as the remnants of what will likely become Barry are expected to travel northeastward along the mountains and enhance our rain chances. Confidence is low on this detail, so keep an eye out for updates.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Highs: 86-91. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Early showers and thunderstorms will give way to a drier night after midnight. Lows: 68-73. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday: A few early showers and patchy fog will give way to clearer skies later on. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible late. Highs near 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt