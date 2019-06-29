Adam’s Local Forecast for 6.29.19

Storms return on Saturday, but a brief break arrives by Monday. We're hot again later next week.

Good evening, and Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will linger through the night, so be on the lookout for that if you have any evening plans of the outdoor variety. A few storms may be strong to severe in intensity, with heavy rain and gusty winds possible with any of these slow moving storms. Flooding may also be a concern due to these slow moving cells. A frontal boundary will drop southward through Pennsylvania on Saturday, but we’ll remain on the warmer side of this boundary. As a result, we have another hot day on the way with decent humidity as well. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely once again, with a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe storms in place for the day. Once again, keep an eye on the skies as you head out in the afternoon and evening.

This front will attempt to clear the region on Sunday, which will help take the edge off the heat and humidity just a bit. With that said, we still have a slight risk for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms as high approach 90 degrees once again. We’ll try to get a break for the start of next week as high pressure attempts to take over. Temperatures take a small step backward on the thermometer on Monday, but the break is short lived. Another cold front will move into our area for the second half of next week. Its positioning will dictate what kind of shower and storm chance we have in place. For now, we’ll leave a daily chance for some showers and storms, though this is subject to change. Temperature wise, we’ll climb to near 90 once again by this point.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog may develop after midnight. Lows: 69-74. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot. There is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs: 90-95. West winds around 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A few isolated showers are possible. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Perhaps a shower or two. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Independence Day: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt