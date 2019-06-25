Adam’s Local Forecast for 6.25.19

More heat and humidity are on the way through the rest of the work week.

Good Monday evening, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. Humidity returned in full force for your Monday, and it’s going to stick around for a little while. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially before the midnight hour. A few of these storms may pack an extra punch, so be sure to keep an eye on the skies if you’re headed out and about. A front will fall apart as it pushes through the region on Tuesday. While there will be a frontal passage, there will also be little change in the air mass that we have in place. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s with a bit of humidity to deal with at the same time. At least much of the day should be dry beyond a very isolated early shower.

Another weak frontal boundary will make itself known on Wednesday, giving us a slightly better chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will also climb a bit higher into the upper 80s on Wednesday before we get even warmer and more humid for the rest of the work week. Highs may climb into the 90s for Thursday and Friday, with heat indices approaching the upper 90s. The weekend features a chance for showers and thunderstorms on both days as low pressure and an associated cold front push eastward toward the region. This will offer a very slight break from an overall warm to hot patter that carries into the start of July.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows: 68-73. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 83-88. West winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 20 to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt