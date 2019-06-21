Adam’s Local Forecast for 6.21.19

Good Thursday evening, everyone! The last full day of spring felt more like summer with how warm and humid it was at times. With dew points in the low 70s, the air was rather sticky at times. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still expected as we go into the evening and the first part of the night. An associated cold front will continue to push eastward and send this warm and muggy air mass out to sea, giving us a far better start to the summer season on Friday. The last day of the work week, while it will be windy at times, will be marginally cooler but noticeably less humid thanks to high pressure coming back. The summer season officially begins at 11:54 a.m., so be sure to enjoy the day if you can!

If you can’t get outside on Friday, you can try again on Saturday. With high pressure still in place, we’ll be able to enjoy another seasonable and comfortable day from start to finish. Even the nights will be comfortable with lows in the 50s! While Sunday remains mainly dry, a warm front will begin to make its move and pass through the region as we go into the night and toward Monday morning. Once this clears the region, we’ll be set up once again for a hot and humid stretch of weather for the first half of next week. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible as we go through next Tuesday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may pack an extra punch. Lows: 62-67. West winds around 10 mph.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. An isolated shower is possible early in the morning. Highs: 77-82. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a shower or two. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt