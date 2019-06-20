Adam’s Local Forecast for 6.20.19

Humidity sticks around on Thursday with another chance for some gusty storms. Summer starts on Friday on a less humid note.

Good Wednesday evening, everyone! For the third day in a row, we’ve had to deal with warmth, humidity, and scattered showers & thunderstorms. The risk for the latter will continue through the first part of the night, as we also remain rather warm for this time of year. Keep in mind, our average low is on either side of 60. Instead, we’ll have overnight lows around 70 degrees. Another warm and humid day is on the way for Thursday, but there is a change on the way as well. A cold front will push through the area, sending one more chance for some showers and thunderstorms into the region. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, so be sure to keep an eye on the skies if you have any outdoor plans. Once this front clears the area, some real improvement takes place.

Beyond a few straggling showers early on Friday morning, we’ll have gradual clearing take over for the end of the work week. While temperatures won’t be too much cooler than Thursday, the big difference will be felt in terms of the lack of humidity. With a drier air mass in place, dew points will be noticeably lower on Friday and Saturday compared to anything else we’ve seen this week. High pressure will keep us dry through Saturday and much of Sunday, but a new frontal boundary will approach the area by the start of next week. This time, it’s a warm front that will lift northward and open the door for some hot and humid weather into early next week. Of course, this will also help reintroduce the chance for some showers and thunderstorms along the way.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Lows: 68-73. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs: 83-88. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A few morning showers are possible, but the rest of the day is drier and sunnier. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of a few late showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt