Adam’s Local Forecast for 6.19.19

The next two days will feature more muggy weather and thunderstorm chances along the way. Humidity breaks by Friday.

Good Tuesday evening, everyone! We have had another warm and humid day throughout much of the region thanks to southerly flow that doesn’t want to quit. A frontal boundary will remain just to our north as we go into the night, keeping us warm and at least a little bit unsettled. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight, though coverage will be rather sparse at times. Regardless, any shower or storm that pops up will be capable of gusty winds and heavy rain. The same rules will apply for Wednesday, as our warm, muggy, and unsettled pattern holds steady underneath a front in PA. Hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible once again, though the day will be far from a wash-out.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms moves into the picture on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Once again, any storm that pops up has the potential to be strong to severe due to the wealth of moisture and instability that will already be in place. Once this front clears the region, we’ll get a much needed break from the warmth and humidity that we’ve been dealing with for a better part of this week. High pressure takes over for Friday and much of Saturday before we watch Sunday and the start of next week. Depending on the timing of a new frontal boundary’s arrival and where it stalls, we may see showers and thunderstorms during this time.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Lows: 68-73. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 80-85. South winds around 5 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, then increasing cloudiness overnight. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt