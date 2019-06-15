Adam’s Local Forecast for 6.15.19

Good evening, and Thank Goodness it’s Friday! High pressure to our southwest was able to assert more than enough influence to keep the day pleasant and dry. While it was windy at times, that was the only blemish to the day. We’ll stay clear and dry tonight, and winds will slowly back off as we head into the night. This will help set the stage for a cool and comfortable night, so open up the window and enjoy the breeze! Though high pressure slides off the coastline on Saturday, it will be able to keep the day dry and sunny. Cloud cover, however, will slowly increase as we go into the night.

Father’s Day will not be a total wash-out, but you’ll need to keep an eye on the skies if you have any outdoor plans. A cold front will slowly sink to the south as we go through the day on Sunday. Along with an increase in heat and humidity, we’ll run the risk for some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few of these storms may pack an extra punch, so have a back-up plan ready to go just in case. With this front remaining nearby, we’ll have a daily chance for some showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week. With that said, there are still no total wash-outs in the forecast. Just be sure to be weather aware if your plans take you outside through next Thursday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows: 51-56. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny at first, then becoming partly cloudy toward the evening. Highs: 80-85. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Father’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt