Adam’s Local Forecast for 2.5.20

Lots of rain on the way into Friday, with a brief break on the way this weekend. Some icing is possible in norther parts of the area on Thursday morning.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! High temperatures today have already been observed throughout the region, as a backdoor cold front continues to move southward. This allows cooler temperatures to move back into the area, with daytime highs struggling to get out of the low 40s. Along the way, we’ll have to deal with a few rounds of drizzly weather and some scattered showers later in the day.

Additional rounds of rain are on the way tonight and into Thursday morning, but temperatures at the surface may be near or just below freezing in some areas. As a result, some mixing is possible the further north and west you go as we start the day on Thursday. By the mid to late morning time frame, however, warm air wins out and everyone gets in on a plain rain.

Speaking of rain, there’s a lot of that on the way as we close the work and school week. Rain may become moderate to heavy at times, prompting the potential to see some flooding concerns come along as we end the week. It will also be rather windy at times, so prepare accordingly for a less than ideal end of the work and school week. High pressure will return for the first half of the weekend, but a weak system will move through the area overnight and into Sunday morning, giving us a chance for some morning rain and snow showers. Another cold front moves in for the start of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs: 40-45. North winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. Some mixing is possible north and west by sunrise. Lows: 31-36. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with morning rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: A few morning rain/snow showers. Then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt