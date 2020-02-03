Adam’s Local Forecast for 2.3.20

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. We’re off to an unseasonably warm start to the day with temperatures in the 50s in many areas. If we were to call it a day at this point, we’d still be 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Instead, we have a mid-April preview on the way. Under mostly sunny skies, we’ll watch as temperatures surge well into the 60s across much of the area. It’ll also be a bit brisk at times, but it won’t do too much to cool things down. Cloud cover increases later today and into the night, setting the stage for what we’ll be watching through the rest of the work and school week.

Scattered showers are on the way on Tuesday and Wednesday with back-to-back systems moving into the area…the latter of which is a cold front that sends temperatures back into the 40s for the second half of the week. Rain chances increase through the end of the work and school week as a few more systems move through the area. Some mixing may occur on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, which is worth watching for the time being. The weekend looks great from here, with temperatures in the 40s under sunny skies.