Adam’s Local Forecast for 2.12.20

Rain holds off until the evening, with scattered showers lingering into Thursday morning. Cold air returns by Thursday night and lasts into Saturday night.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! For the first time in a while, we were able to enjoy a decent start to the day with partly sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures. With that said, cloud cover will build back into the region through the afternoon. Highs today may only get into the mid to upper 40s, which is the closest to average that we have been in a few days. Scattered rain showers are likely later this evening and through the night, so have those umbrellas ready just in case. Scattered shower chances linger through the first half of your Thursday with low pressure pushing northeastward through the Mid-Atlantic.

A secondary cold front will push through the region later in the afternoon on Thursday. Once this clears the Mid-Atlantic, the bottom will drop out from these warmer temperatures. A steady free fall takes us into the end of the work and school week. Highs on Friday may not get out of the low 30s with lows in the teens. Another cold day is on the way for the first half of the weekend, but another warm-up takes us from Sunday through the first half of next week. Showers also return by next Tuesday with highs back in the 50s. Sorry, winter fans. This just isn’t your year.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the evening. Highs: 43-48. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers likely. Lows: 36-41. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny, windy, and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Have a great day!