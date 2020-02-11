Adam’s Local Forecast for 2.11.20

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Scattered showers will continue to move through the area over the course of the morning before slowly tapering off in the early afternoon. A cold front will push eastward through the rest of the day, and while high pressure builds into place to help dry us out, we won’t completely clear out. Cloud cover will remain rather stubborn overnight and into the day on Wednesday. This, in turn, will keep temperatures from falling too far down the thermometer.

Wednesday starts off well enough with dry conditions under mostly cloudy skies, but scattered showers return later in the evening and into Thursday morning as our next low pressure system makes its move. A cold front will eventually move through the Northeast, ushering in Canadian high pressure and a wealth of cold air that arrives by Thursday night. We’ll remain rather cold through Saturday night, but no snow is in the forecast. This cold spell will be short-lived, as another warm-up takes us into Sunday and the first part of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning. Highs: 51-56. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows: 32-37. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with afternoon and evening showers possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Cloudy with morning rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt