Adam’s Local Forecast for 2.10.20

Soggy conditions last through Thursday with a big cool down on the way as we close the work and school week.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend…even though it was certainly tough to do so at times. A slow moving cold front will make its move eastward through the day today, keeping scattered shower chances in place throughout the region. Highs today should still get into the low 50s ahead of the boundary thanks to southerly flow at the surface and aloft. While the day is far from a wash-out, be sure to have your umbrella on stand-by all the same. Showers linger through the night and into the first half of the day on Tuesday before we get a brief break by the afternoon.

Another cold front will approach the region later on Wednesday and pass through the area on Thursday. Overnight on Wednesday, we may see some wintry precipitation in the northernmost parts of the viewing area…depending on what kind of cold air remains trapped at the surface. This is still subject to change, but it’s worth watching as it may impact the Thursday morning commute near the Mason-Dixon Line. A big cool down takes us into Friday and much of the weekend as high pressure takes over and reminds us that yes, it’s still winter. Highs on Friday and Saturday may not get out of the 30s.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs: 50-55. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with more rain on the way. Lows: 42-47. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Cloudy with morning rain, then gradually becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with late rain on the way. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny and cold. Highs around 30 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt





