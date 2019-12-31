Adam’s Local Forecast for 12.31.19

We'll ring in the New Year on a pleasant note, but rain arrives by Friday.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! On this last day of 2019, we will have to contend with some morning fog before we get to enjoy a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will trend about 10 to 20 degrees cooler compared to Monday, but highs will remain above average for this time of year. We’ll also be a bit windy at times, with gusts approaching 30 mph from the west. This same westerly direction may help spark some upslope snow in the westernmost parts of the area, so keep this in mind if your travels take you to Garrett County.

2020 will start off quietly enough with high pressure in control. We’ll also start the year on a chilly note with highs in the low 40s. That will be as cool as it gets through the end of the work week. Temperatures gradually climb back into the 50s by Friday and Saturday ahead of our next cold front. This will bring in rain showers for both days before departing by Saturday afternoon and evening. Cooler temperatures attempt to make their presence known once more by Sunday and next Monday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Patchy morning fog gives way to partly cloudy skies. Highs: 44-49. West winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 27-32. West winds around 10 mph.

New Year’s Day: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Have a great day and a safe & happy New Year!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt