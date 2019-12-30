Adam’s Local Forecast for 12.30.19

An unseasonably warm start to the week will give way to a cooler start to 2020. Rain returns by Friday.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. A warm front will continue to move northward through New England, and an associated cold front will push eastward through the afternoon. Patchy dense fog will linger through the mid-morning, so be careful as you start your day. Ahead of the boundary, temperatures will climb well above average for this time of year. Highs today should easily climb into the 60s in many areas. Keep in mind that our average high in Hagerstown is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are likely through the early afternoon, with an isolated rumble of thunder possible further east of I-95. Temperatures will slowly fall through the night, though lows will remain above average for this time of year.

High pressure will build into the region from the southeast through Tuesday and New Year’s Day, keeping both days dry and more seasonable for this time of year. This area of high pressure won’t linger for too long, as it moves eastward off the coast through Thursday. This allows temperatures to climb back into the 50s by the end of the week. Another cold front will approach the area during this time, bringing yet another chance for some rainfall. Cooler temperatures return this weekend and into the early part of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog and a chance for some rain showers. Highs: 59-64. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 34-39. North winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt