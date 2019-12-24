Adam’s Local Forecast for 12.24.19

We're quiet through Christmas and even into Friday, but rain arrives by the weekend.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Christmas Day is right around the corner, so last-second shoppers will need to get out there and get the job done today! Thankfully for shoppers and for anyone that may want to enjoy some lights displays, the weather today is quite nice. A backdoor front will slide southward, sending temperatures into the mid to upper 40s the further north you go. South of I-66, we may get into the low 50s. Either way, everyone gets in on a fantastic day to be outside from start to finish. Santa will have a chilly but calm night in the region as he goes around and delivers gifts to the good boys and girls of the 4 State region, with lows falling into the 20s.

A weak boundary will try to make its presence known on Christmas Day and the day after, which may bring in a little extra cloud cover at times. The rest of the week, however, should remain pretty quiet thanks to a surface area of high pressure. By the weekend, a more potent cold front will approach the region and bring some rain our way. Ahead of the boundary, temperatures will run a decent bit above average for this time of year. By the end of the outlook, which also happens to be the end of the year, below average temperatures return and set up shop as we approach the start of 2020.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-51. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 22-27. Winds will be light and variable.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of late rain. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the low 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt