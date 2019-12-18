Adam’s Local Forecast for 12.18.19

Very cold weather lingers through Friday before we try to warm up going into next week.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! The good news about the day is that we get in on some sunshine after a depressing day on Tuesday. The bad news (For some, at least) is that we will get ready for a stronger blast of cold weather that takes us through Friday. We’ll take this one step at a time, and today does feature two things that the other days don’t. First, we’ll have a chance to see some isolated snow showers as a cold front pushes through the region. Second, it’s going to be rather windy at times. Wind chills will likely trend in the teens and low 20s, so bundle up as you go about your day. Overnight lows will plunge well into the teens in many areas.

Thursday will be the coldest of the upcoming three days, as highs may struggle to get out of the low 30s. After another cold night, we’ll begin the slow but gradual process of moderating our temperatures. High pressure will slowly slide eastward and allow southerly flow to return, sending temperatures back into the mid 30s on Friday. We’ll remain quiet and seasonable from Sunday through the start of next week, as temperatures continue their gradual climb into the mid to upper 40s. For what it’s worth, Christmas Day, which is just beyond the 7 day forecast, appears to be dry and mild (Though not as warm as 2015).

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated snow showers possible. Highs: 31-36. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 30 to 35 mph.

Tonight: A few early flurries, then becoming mostly clear. Lows: 16-21. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs on either side of 30 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt