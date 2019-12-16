Adam’s Local Forecast for 12.16.19

The work and school week starts off on a messy note. Rain lingers on Tuesday, but we're dry from Wednesday into the weekend.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. We are off to a wintry start to the work and school week, with low pressure slowly tracking eastward. Scattered snow showers are likely in the early morning before switching to a wintry mix later in the morning and into the afternoon. A winter storm warning is in effect for Garrett County until 11 am Tuesday and until 7 pm Monday for Western Allegany and Western Mineral County. A winter weather advisory is in effect for all counties south of the Mason-Dixon Line (Shaded in purple) until 1 pm Monday afternoon and until 11 am Tuesday morning for our Southern PA counties. Please be careful on the roads today, as treacherous conditions are possible…especially on untreated surfaces.

We’ll gradually transition to a cold but plain rain by the end of the day and into the night with temperatures slowly climbing above freezing after the passage of a warm front. Rain will remain in place through Tuesday with low pressure moving eastward. This time, it’s just rain that we’re dealing with as temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s.

Windy weather takes over on Wednesday, but high pressure will also be on its way. This will set the stage for a great stretch of weather…at least in terms of dry conditions. Temperature wise, it’s going to be rather cold at times, especially overnight. Our coldest run of weather will hold through Friday before high pressure slowly slides off the coast and allows southerly flow to set up over the eastern United States. Temperatures will gradually moderate to near average levels by the weekend while we remain mainly dry.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Morning snow showers, followed by a wintry mix toward the early afternoon. Gradually, a switch to rain by the evening. Highs: 34-39. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows: 33-38. East winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt