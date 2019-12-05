Adam’s Local Forecast for 12.05.19

Breezy conditions last through Friday before we calm down this weekend. We're warmer next week, but rain is also on the way.

Happy Thursday, everyone! High pressure will gradually develop today, bringing with it a little more sunshine through the afternoon. Unfortunately, we’ll have to contend with windy weather once more. Gusts approaching 35 mph at times will make and otherwise seasonably chilly day feel even colder at times. Winds slowly calm down as we go into the night, but cloud cover will increase ahead of a weak cold front. This boundary will clear the region on Friday and try to spark a few mountain rain showers, but much of the day and region should remain dry and a little warmer. Highs may toe the line of 50 degrees.

In the wake of this front, cold air returns for Saturday. While we finally get a calm day in place, temperatures will struggle to get much above the low 40s at this point. Colder air eases off as high pressure moves off the coast, allowing southerly winds to set up shop. We actually have a nice warm-up for the first part of next week, with mid 50s likely next Monday and Tuesday. Unfortunately, we have rain on the way for both days as a low pressure system and associated cold front push through the region. We’ll clear out by next Wednesday, but get ready for another shot of cold air.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 42-47. West-northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 30 to 35 mph.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Lows: 28-33. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two possible. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs on either side of 40 degrees.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 30s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt