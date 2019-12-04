Adam’s Local Forecast for 12.04.19

East of the mountains, we remain mainly dry through the weekend. Rain arrives next week.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Some of us are waking up to a light dusting of snow on the ground, but it won’t last as we head through the day. With a little more sunshine in place, we’ll be able to melt that snow away by the end of the morning. Much of the day will remain dry beyond a few renegade showers that try to jump over the mountains and into the region with highs in the mid 40s. Upslope snow may become a problem in the westernmost mountains again, with a winter weather advisory in place for Garrett County until Thursday morning. High pressure takes over again as we go into Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures.

A weak cold front will move through the area on Friday, sending an increase in cloud cover our way and not much else. This is a moisture-starved front, so we are not expecting much in the way of “active” weather. Once again, high pressure returns for the weekend, but it’ll also bring some chilly weather into the region…especially on Saturday. We’ll warm up to a decent extent on Monday and Tuesday, with highs reaching the 50s on both occasions. The problem is that we’ll also have to contend with rain. Snow fans east of the Allegheny Front will have to exercise more patience.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with an isolated rain shower possible. Highs: 43-48. West-northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, except along the westernmost mountains where upslope snow is likely. Lows: 30-35. West winds around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt