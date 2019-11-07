Adam’s Local Forecast for 11.7.19

Rain and a few wet flakes are possible today, but rather cold air arrives soon after. Another blast of cold air arrives next week.

Happy Thursday, everyone! Much of the morning should remain dry through the area, but a cold front will continue to make its move toward the region later in the day. Scattered showers are likely through the afternoon and evening, and some wet snow may mix into the picture toward and west of the Allegheny Front. Temperature-wise, we may be able to get into the 50s one more time. Toward DC and southern parts of the Shenandoah Valley, we may run toward 60 ahead of the front. Once it passes, however, we all get in on a big cool down. Temperatures will go into a steady decline through the night and into the day on Friday, so be sure to have your jackets ready to go. On top of only seeing highs reach the low 40s, it’ll also be windy at times, so we’ll be contending with a wind chill through the afternoon.

High pressure holds steady through the weekend, which will be a 50/50 split in terms of temperatures. Saturday remains rather chilly by day and by night, but milder weather returns on Sunday as high pressure slides eastward off the coast. We’ll remain dry through the start of next week, but our attention will then shift to an approaching cold front as well as a surface area of low pressure. IF the timing works out, we may see our first flakes of the season. There’s still a big spread in the long-range models with regard to whether this materializes or not, but we’ll leave in the chance for some flurries on Tuesday for the time being. Regardless, everyone gets in on another blast of cold air for the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mainly cloudy with rain likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs: 50-55. West-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, chilly, and windy. Lows: 28-33. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold, and windy. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.



Veterans Day: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain and snow overnight. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt