Adam’s Local Forecast for 11.5.19

We're dry through Wednesday before rain arrives by Thursday. We close the work week on a cold note.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! A weak cold front will move through the region today, sending a decent bit of cloud cover into the Mid-Atlantic but not much else. At most, we may see a few showers in the western mountains, but that should be just about it. Temperatures today should at least get into the upper 50s in many areas before the front clears the region. Once it does, high pressure takes over and clears us out through the night. A brief hit of cool weather comes along by Wednesday, sending highs back into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next cold front makes its move later on Thursday. Unlike Tuesday’s boundary, this cold front actually has some substance to it. Rain arrives later in the evening and lingers into the night before tapering off by Friday morning. While we won’t see as much rain as last week, we’re still looking at a tenth of an inch of rain or more in most regions. Depending on how quickly cold air can crash into the area on the back edge of the front, we may see a few wet flakes at the last moment. With that said, a blast of cold air arrives on Friday and lasts through the first half of the weekend. Another strong cold front will be lurking nearby as we start the next work week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 57-62. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Gradual clearing and chilly. Lows: 33-38. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely by the evening. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs around 50 degrees.

Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt