Adam’s Local Forecast for 11.4.19

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. The first full work and school week of November will get off to a rather chilly start with morning lows in the 20s for much of the area. Thankfully, we’ll be able to rebound nicely through the afternoon. While temperatures will still be a bit below average for this time of year, highs should at least make it into the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies at first. Cloud cover will increase through the evening and into the night ahead of a rather weak cold front. A few showers are possible into the day on Tuesday, but that should be an exception to the overall dry and partly cloudy rule.

We’ll clear out pretty quickly as we head into the day on Wednesday thanks to a new area of high pressure that will set up shop. Sadly, this doesn’t last very long. Our next frontal boundary and associated trough will head eastward and impact the region by late Thursday. Rain will hold off for the first half of the day on Thursday before arriving later on. In the wake of this front, a rush of very chilly air will move in. While a few flakes are possible the further west you go, much of this moisture should be out of here before the cold air arrives. Still, plan accordingly if you have any Friday plans. The weekend looks pretty good overall, but we’ll need to monitor another approaching front for the start of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny at first and breezy. Highs: 53-58. South winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with a few showers possible. Lows: 38-43. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with rain likely by the evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt