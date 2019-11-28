Adam’s Local Forecast for 11.28.19

Very windy weather lasts through the day before we keep an eye on the weekend.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Gusty winds will remain in place through the day today, prompting wind advisories and high wind warnings to remain in place through the afternoon. Winds will gust as high as 50 mph and even higher in some locations, so please be aware of any downed tree limbs, trees, or power lines if you must head out. Taking the wind out of the equation, today is still going to be a chilly day with highs only in the mid 40s. Winds slowly calm down tonight, but it’ll remain breezy as we get ready for Black Friday. Any early morning shoppers will want to bundle up and keep the jacket on stand-by on Friday as well, with temperatures showing little improvement.

High pressure departs by the weekend, allowing our next system to move into the region. The timing of this low’s arrival, along with how much cold air we have trapped at the surface, will be critical in terms of pinning down what we will see at first. While this turns into an all rain event by Sunday, we may see some mixing at times (Especially in higher elevations) at the onset of this event. Keep an eye out for updates as we head toward the weekend proper. A few flurries are possible on Monday before we clear out for the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming partly sunny and windy. Highs: 43-48. Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 30-35. Northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts may reach 40 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of a mix initially before switching to all rain. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt