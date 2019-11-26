Adam’s Local Forecast for 11.26.19

Warm weather sticks around through Wednesday before we cool down by Thanksgiving.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! High pressure to our south will continue to assert its influence over the region, keeping the region dry and quiet. While much of the morning is sunny, cloud cover will gradually increase later in the day and through the evening. This will be the leading edge of a cold front that will slowly approach from the west along with a parent low pressure system…the latter of which will move into Canada. Ahead of this boundary, highs today will surge well into the low 60s thanks to southerly flow aloft and at the surface. We’ll remain cloudy overnight, which will help keep temperatures in check.

Rain will arrive by the morning on Wednesday, and while the whole day is not a wash-out, you’ll want to plan accordingly if you have any travel plans. Scattered showers are likely through the morning and early afternoon with highs climbing into the 60s once more ahead of the aforementioned cold front. Once this front clears the region, the bottom will drop from under these temperatures, and we cool down for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. All eyes then go to the weekend for our next weather maker. While this looks like a mainly rain event from here, we’ll continue to keep an eye on this system as well as what kind of temperature profile is in place.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness. Highs: 58-63. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows: 42-47. South winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain likely, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Windy, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Mixing is possible, especially in higher elevations. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny with flurries possible. Highs in the low 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt