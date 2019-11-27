Adam’s Local Forecast for 11.26.19

A lot of wind is on the way through Thanksgiving, with cooler temperatures into Friday. The weekend may be a bit messy at times.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! On this big travel day before Thanksgiving, we would want to have ideal conditions that would keep any delays to a minimum. Unfortunately, I don’t think we get that today. A cold front will move through the region today, sending scattered showers our way. While the rain doesn’t last for all that long, we do have a lot of wind to talk about.

Wind gusts through the evening and into Thursday may reach 50 to 60 mph in some areas, prompting wind advisories and even a few high wind warnings for the western half of the region. As a result, expect delays if you’re traveling today, and be prepared for possible power outages once this wind really kicks up.

Windy weather lasts into Thanksgiving Day, but the warmth that’s in place for Wednesday does not. We’ll cool down for both Thursday as well as Black Friday, though the latter of those days should be “better” with a lighter wind in place. All eyes then go to the weekend. Another low pressure system will make its move and head into the Mid-Atlantic for the day on Saturday. With enough cold air at the surface, we may see a wintry mix in some areas before precipitation gradually turns to all rain. If you have any travel plans this weekend, please keep an eye out for future updates. We’ll try to start the next work week on a better note with high pressure gradually building back into the area.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Morning scattered showers will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. Highs: 60-65. South winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts may reach 40 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 37-42. West winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts may reach 40 to 50 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind gusts may reach 40 to 45 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a wintry mix. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt