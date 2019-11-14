Adam’s Local Forecast for 11.14.19

Happy Thursday, everyone! Another cold start to the day will give way to a marginally warmer afternoon. By that, I mean 40s for highs instead of 30s across much of the region. High pressure will slowly side eastward, allowing southerly winds to set up shop and attempt to warm us up a little bit. All the while, we’ll remain dry throughout the region. A weak cold front will move eastward as we go into the day on Friday. This will help temperatures climb a bit higher for the end of the work week. While highs reach the low 50s during the afternoon, the warmth will be short-lived. This front won’t have much in the way of moisture, but it’ll have another push of cold air that will arrive just in time for the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will mimic what we had on Wednesday, with temperatures struggling to get out of the upper 30s in many areas. This is as cold as it gets as we go through the rest of the extended outlook. Sunday gets us back into the 40s, with 50s on the way by the start of next week. By this point, we need to watch out for some rain. There is a large spread of solutions in the long-range model outlook, with some giving us a soaking rain while others keep us dry. Keep an eye out for updates as we go into the start of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 43-48. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows: 22-27. South winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt