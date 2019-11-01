Adam’s Local Forecast for 11.1.19

The new month starts off on a chilly and windy note. We'll remain chilly well into next week.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday, and welcome to the month of November! We certainly closed October on a rather unsettled and warm note. Today, however, marks the beginning of a new trend…one that will give us a little weather whiplash at first! Following the passage of yesterday’s cold front, cold air will rush into the Mid-Atlantic to fill the gap, sending temperatures into a pretty big freefall compared to Thursday. Highs may not get out of the low 50s in some areas under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight lows will fall well into the low 30s and even into the upper 20s in some areas. This is enough to prompt a freeze watch for the DC Metropolitan region as well as the I-270 corridor through 9 am Saturday morning. Cover up your plants or bring them in if you can!

As we turn our clocks back one hour this weekend, we’ll do so with rather chilly conditions in place from start to finish. Once again, be sure to bundle up if you’re going to be out and about…especially on Sunday, which is shaping up to be the chillier of the two days. Dry conditions will hold steady through much of next week, though we may have a few showers possible by the tail end of the next work and school week. All the while, temperatures are expected to remain near or below average.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, chilly, and windy. Highs: 48-53. West winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts may reach 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and rather chilly. Lows: 28-33. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Highs in the low 50s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt