Adam’s Local Forecast for 10.4.19

Fall finally arrives today, and it sticks around for a while! Some much-needed rain arrives later on Sunday.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! After what seems like an eternity, fall FINALLY makes its grand debut in the region. Following last night’s cold front, northwesterly flow will help bring in plenty of cool and dry air into the region for the end of the week. It’s also going to be rather windy at times, with gusts approaching 25 to 30 mph in some areas…so plan accordingly if you have any outdoor plans like high school football. Overnight lows will fall well into the low 40s in many areas, and 30s are even in the realm of possibility in higher elevations! High pressure will continue to keep us clear and cool through the first half of the weekend before sliding eastward by Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, showers will begin to approach the region as a cold front moves eastward during this time. A few showers are possible for the second half of the weekend by day, but rain chances increase overnight and into Monday. This is the best chance for rain that we’ve seen in a while, so it’s certainly something to look forward to. Average temperatures by day and by night will linger more often than not as we go through the rest of next week as high pressure moves in and sticks around for a little while.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 67-72. North winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 38-43. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers, especially overnight. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt