Adam’s Local Forecast for 10.22.19

Showers are likely today and at least possible by the weekend. Between these rain chances, we have some great weather on the way.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! While much of the morning should remain dry beyond a few light sprinkles here and there, the afternoon will feature a better chance for rain as a cold front approaches from the west. A few of these showers may be moderate in intensity, and there may even be a rather isolated rumble of thunder south and east of the I-66 and I-95 corridors respectively. Regardless, this is some much-needed rain on the way that will continue to help with our deficit. High pressure returns tonight, clearing us out rather quickly and allowing temperatures to fall well into the mid 40s.

The second half of the work and school week is going to be rather quiet thanks to high pressure. While temperatures occasionally get into the mid to upper 60s, it’ll still be quite seasonable by day and by night. We’ll also remain dry through Friday night and headed into the weekend. Speaking of which, there is at least a chance for some rain during the weekend, but those chances hinge on the development of our next weather maker. For now, we’ll leave in the chance for rain on both days, but know that this is subject to change.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs: 59-64. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A few early showers, then gradually becoming clearer. Lows: 42-47. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt