Adam’s Local Forecast for 10.21.19

We're dry today, but rain arrives by Tuesday. Much of the second half of the week is looking good.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. What’s left of Nestor will continue to move through the Delmarva Peninsula and eventually out to sea. This will allow a brief break to come along and give us a dry start to the new work and school week. Cloud cover will try to dissipate today, and despite some sunshine this afternoon it will be a losing effort in the long run. We’ll still have a nice day today with highs in the 60s to near 70, but more rain is on the way. Cloud cover will increase as we go through the night, with showers arriving by early Tuesday morning. This cloud cover will also keep temperatures from falling all that far. Overnight lows will likely hold in the 50s.

A cold front will approach from the west and bring about another chance for some rainfall in the region. Scattered showers will be likely, especially later in the morning and into the evening. This front will get out of here by the later part of the evening, allowing high pressure to take over for much of Wednesday and Thursday. Even Friday isn’t looking terrible, but we do have a chance for some overnight showers possible. Our next weather maker arrives during the weekend, with rain likely on Saturday and into Sunday as well. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you’ll want to have your umbrella on stand-by.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny with patchy morning fog. Highs: 64-69. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows: 50-55. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Becoming partly sunny with a few overnight showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s,

Sunday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a morning shower. Highs in the low 60s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt