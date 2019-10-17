Adam’s Local Forecast for 10.17.19

Very windy weather is in place today and into Friday. We're mainly dry through Sunday morning.

Happy Thursday, everyone! Following yesterday’s much-needed rain, we’ll dry out in a pretty big way today. Very windy conditions will be in place from start to finish, so be sure to secure anything you may have outside, or bring it in if you can. Wind gusts may exceed 40 to even 50 mph in some areas!

Otherwise, it’ll be a pretty nice day under partly sunny skies for much of the area. The exception will be along the Allegheny Front, where isolated showers will remain possible. A few wet flakes are possible above 2500 to 3000 feet in elevation. Windy weather will stick around through the rest of the evening and into the night. Even Friday won’t be exempt from breezy conditions, though temperatures climb a bit more into the low 60s.

Saturday is arguably the Pick Day of the Week, with seasonable temperatures in place along with more sunshine and less wind. High pressure will keep us dry through Sunday morning, though our next chance for rain arrives by Sunday afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible going into Monday as well, but a better chance for rain arrives on Tuesday as another cold front and associated upper-level trough pivot eastward. We’ll dry out again by the second half of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny and windy. Highs: 53-58. West-northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts may reach 40 to 50 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and still windy. Lows: 42-47. West winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 30 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Wind gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt