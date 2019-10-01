Adam’s Local Forecast for 10.01.19

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Beyond some morning patchy fog in a couple of areas, we’ll start the day on a mostly cloudy and mild note. Cloud cover will gradually dissipate over the course of the day, allowing sunshine to take over by the afternoon. The quicker we see this transition, the faster we warm up. Regardless, 80s are likely for the day today, but even warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday. High pressure will continue to build and its associated ridge will strengthen aloft. The end result will be an unseasonably hot and humid day on Wednesday, with 90s likely for daytime highs. Hagerstown’s record high on Wednesday is 89, and I think that record is very much in jeopardy of being broken with room to spare. The all-time record high for October is 95, but I think we’ll fall just short of that.

A backdoor cold front will make its move to the south and west as we go into the day on Thursday, and the boundary will likely find itself right over our neck of the woods. Exactly where this front sets up shop will dictate who sees what in terms of high temperatures, and that’s where the difficulty arises. On the cool side of this front, temperatures may struggle to get out of the low 70s. On the warm side, another run toward 90 degrees is quite possible. Regardless, we’re also talking about another chance for some rain on Thursday as well. Cooler temperatures make their grand entrance on Friday and last through the weekend. Our next chance for rain moves in by Sunday into next Monday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy at first, then gradual clearing. Highs: 84-89. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog possible. Lows: 64-69. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 80 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 70s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt