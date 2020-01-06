Adam’s Local Forecast for 1.6.20

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. A weak cold front will push through the region today, but it’ll pass with very little fanfare. We’ll remain dry today with temperatures in the 40s, but it’ll also be a bit on the breezy side at times. Plan accordingly if you’re going to be out and about today. Low pressure arrives on Tuesday, and it will arrive just as temperatures fall into the mid 30s. As a result, we do have a chance to see some rain and snow showers, with the former more likely toward the DC metro region. If we do get some snow in place, it won’t be too much. We’re talking about an inch or so of accumulation in many areas. With that said, the timing may cause problems for the Tuesday evening commute. Keep an eye out for updates as we go through the next 24 hours.

High pressure takes over on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing sunshine back into the region. Chillier temperatures, however, stick around for a little while longer by day and by night. We may see lows in the low 20s on a few occasions…which is actually closer to average for this time of year. High pressure departs by the end of the week, and this will allow winds to turn to a more southerly direction at the surface and aloft. This sets the stage for a rather warm stretch of weather that starts on Friday and carries through the weekend. Highs will range upward of 20 degrees above average at times. A cold front will make its move through the weekend, sending rain chances our way through Sunday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 43-48. West winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear at first, then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Lows: 25-30. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. New snow accumulation of around 1 inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt