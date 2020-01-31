Adam’s Local Forecast for 1.31.20

Seasonably warm temperatures return this weekend, with a spring preview on the way next week.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Cloud cover is back…again…but that’s the only “major” blemish to the day. We’ll remain dry and seasonable through the afternoon, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 40s. A few rain showers are possible overnight and into Saturday as low pressure tracks up the coastline. This low is well to our east, so shower chances are low at best throughout the area in the morning. An upper-level trough will then pivot through the area and send a few more showers our way. With that said, Saturday is far from a was-out.

We’ll gradually clear out through the second half of the weekend as high pressure builds back into the region. This time, it’ll bring some unseasonably warm air along for the ride. Temperatures from next Monday through Wednesday will run around 20 degrees above average for this time of year, ushering in a pretty big spring preview. Of the three days, Monday should be the warmest and also hold the best chance to challenge some record highs. Rain returns by the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 40-45. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows: 31-36. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt