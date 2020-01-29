Adam’s Local Forecast for 1.29.20

We're quiet through Friday, but a few showers are possible on Saturday. A spring preview is on the way next week.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! While cloud cover remains in place for a little while longer, we’ll gradually clear out through the afternoon. High pressure will work its way into the Mid-Atlantic and allow the clearing process to take place and stick around through the evening and into the night. This will also help keep our winds in check for a little while. After a chilly night, we’ll have another great day to get outside on Thursday, but it won’t be as warm. Temperatures tomorrow may not get out of the 30s in many areas. A few upslope snow showers are possible out west, but much of the area is dry and at least partly sunny.

Cloud cover will increase on Friday, but much of the day should still be pretty nice even with high pressure moving eastward and out of the region. Low pressure along the coast will try to kick some rain showers our way, with a few snow showers not out of the question in higher elevations. Once this low clears the region, we clear out again on Sunday. The first half of next week can be described in one word: WARM. An early spring preview is on the way, with temperatures climbing well into the 50s at times through next Wednesday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Gradual clearing. Highs: 41-46. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: 24-29. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Friday: Sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness later on. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A few snow showers are also possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt