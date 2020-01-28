Adam’s Local Forecast for 1.28.20

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Just like yesterday, cloud cover will remain rather stubborn through much of the morning and afternoon as a shortwave trough pivots through the region. Beyond the aforementioned cloud cover and breezy conditions, today won’t be a bad day to get outside. Just be sure to bundle up if you do. A few upslope snow showers are possible along and west of the Allegheny Front via westerly flow, but much of the area should remain dry. Clearer skies overnight with a calmer wind in place will help temperatures fall into the 20s this time around…the chilliest it has been at night in a few days.

High pressure keeps us dry and seasonable through Thursday, with not much else happening even through Friday. We then turn our attention to Saturday, where low pressure is expected to develop and attempt to move into the region. A decent amount of flip-flopping has been occurring with regard to how close or far this low tracks along the coast, so we’ll have to keep an eye on things for a little while longer. Right now, it looks like a mainly rain event with some snow possible the further north and west you go in the area. A big warm-up will take us into the first half of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 40-45. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 mph.

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Lows: 24-29. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain and snow. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few flurries possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 degrees.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt