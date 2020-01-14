Adam’s Local Forecast for 1.14.20

Warmer temperatures last through Wednesday before winter comes roaring back toward the weekend.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Scattered showers will linger through much of the morning and into the afternoon. Not everyone will see something, but it may be a good idea to have your umbrella just in case for the morning commute. The evening commute should be dry as this all gets out of here through the second half of the day. Some patchy rounds of fog may develop overnight, but the bulk of the time frame should be calm and seasonably warm.

High pressure begins to make its move following a cold front on Wednesday. While the day is dry tomorrow, we may have a few overnight rain showers as the front clears the region. Once high pressure moves into the region, it’ll mark the beginning of a big pattern change that takes us into next week. Colder than average temperatures arrive by Friday and last through the weekend, but there’s one more thing to monitor: The potential for a wintry mess on Saturday. While we are still 5 days out from this event, it’s still worth monitoring. The timing of this event would take us from Friday night into Saturday, with precipitation starting as a wintry mess before potentially ending as rain. Exact details, such as accumulation totals and temperature profiles, are very much hazy at this point…so keep an eye out for updates.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, especially in the morning and the further south you go. Highs: 47-52. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows: 36-41. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny by day, but a few showers are possible overnight. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness with snow possible overnight. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with morning snow likely, followed by a mix and then rain later on. Highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

MLK Day: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt