Adam’s Local Forecast for 1.13.20

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the spring-like weekend that we just had. If you’re a fan of above average temperatures, then you’ll enjoy the first half of this new work and school week. While temperatures do take a step backward compared to anything we saw this weekend, we’re still talking about highs and lows that are running around 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Southwesterly flow will remain in place through the night and into Tuesday as a warm front lifts northward. This will introduce the chance for a few showers here and there, but those chances are mainly in place for locations near and south of the I-66 corridor. The further north you go, the more likely you are to stay dry on Tuesday.

High pressure returns on Wednesday and sticks around through Thursday. That southwesterly flow I mentioned earlier will ease off and become more westerly, allowing temperatures to slowly back off a bit. The first of two cold fronts arrive on Wednesday, with a few showers possible overnight on Wednesday. A stronger front arrives by the end of the week. Colder temperatures filter into the region this weekend just as low pressure moves into the area. As a result, we’re leaving the chance in place for some rain and snow showers for the first half of the weekend. Keep an eye out for updates on your weekend outlook. Colder temperatures stick around as we go into the start of next week.