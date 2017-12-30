Adam’s I270 Forecast for 12.30.17

Good evening, and Thank Goodness It’s Friday…the last Friday of 2017, no less! Our streak of well below average temperatures continues for yet another day, and it won’t let up any time soon. A weak low pressure system will move into the region tonight and linger into the first part of the day tomorrow. This will bring a new chance for some snow into the area (With winter weather advisories in tow for counties along the
Here’s a look at your extended forecast:
Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with snow arriving overnight. Lows: 15-20. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Morning snow is likely, then mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon flurries. Highs: 27-32. Winds will be light and variable. Total accumulations of 1-2” possible with higher amounts likely towards the Allegheny Front.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 20’s.
New Year’s Day: Sunny and cold. Highs around 20 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 20’s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20’s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20’s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 20’s.