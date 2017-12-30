Adam’s I270 Forecast for 12.30.17

Good evening, and Thank Goodness It’s Friday…the last Friday of 2017, no less! Our streak of well below average temperatures continues for yet another day, and it won’t let up any time soon. A weak low pressure system will move into the region tonight and linger into the first part of the day tomorrow. This will bring a new chance for some snow into the area (With winter weather advisories in tow for counties along the Mason-Dixon Line ), with light accumulation totals of a trace to 1-2” possible…except in the western mountains. Garrett & Somerset Counties are under a winter weather advisory for the potential to see 3 to 6”+ before we’re all said and done. Regardless of where you are, roads may become slick…so exercise caution! An arctic front will move through the area afterwards, and its passage will send a surge of cold air just in time for the ball to drop for the New Year. Overall, we’ll have a tranquil start to 2018 with high pressure keeping things calm and cold, but a few snow showers chances arise later in the week…mainly for areas along and west of the Allegheny Front.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with snow arriving overnight. Lows: 15-20. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Morning snow is likely, then mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon flurries. Highs: 27-32. Winds will be light and variable. Total accumulations of 1-2” possible with higher amounts likely towards the Allegheny Front.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 20’s.

New Year’s Day: Sunny and cold. Highs around 20 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 20’s.